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    New JDAM LR capability completes successful demonstration flights; milestone achievement for long-range naval strike

    Navy conducts JDAM-LR tests

    Courtesy Photo | A Navy F/A-18 carries the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR)...... read more read more

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The Navy recently demonstrated the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR) variant in early April, marking a significant milestone in bringing a new option for affordable, producible, standoff strike capability to the Carrier Air Wing.

    The two test events demonstrated the weapon’s safe separation; the ability to use existing aircraft interfaces; and controlled, powered free-flight and navigation. Each demonstration traveled approximately 200 nautical miles, while maintaining consistent guidance directly to its target

    "As Naval Air Forces in theater continue to rely heavily on JDAM systems, the program recognizes a critical need to provide the fleet with greater standoff range,” said Capt. Sarah Abbott, Precision Strike Weapons (PMA-201) program manager. “This new capability allows pilots to engage targets from significantly safer distances, maintaining a tactical advantage in contested environments.”

    With the successful completion of these demonstrations, the JDAM LR team is now focusing on the next phase of qualification, with emphasis on shipboard integration. The program remains committed to bringing this high-priority strike capability to the fleet to meet the evolving demands of modern naval warfare.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 07:37
    Story ID: 563072
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 140
    Downloads: 0

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