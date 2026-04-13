New JDAM LR capability completes successful demonstration flights; milestone achievement for long-range naval strike

Courtesy Photo | A Navy F/A-18 carries the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Navy F/A-18 carries the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR) variant during a test event in early April off the coast of California (U.S. Navy photo/released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy recently demonstrated the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR) variant in early April, marking a significant milestone in bringing a new option for affordable, producible, standoff strike capability to the Carrier Air Wing.



The two test events demonstrated the weapon’s safe separation; the ability to use existing aircraft interfaces; and controlled, powered free-flight and navigation. Each demonstration traveled approximately 200 nautical miles, while maintaining consistent guidance directly to its target



"As Naval Air Forces in theater continue to rely heavily on JDAM systems, the program recognizes a critical need to provide the fleet with greater standoff range,” said Capt. Sarah Abbott, Precision Strike Weapons (PMA-201) program manager. “This new capability allows pilots to engage targets from significantly safer distances, maintaining a tactical advantage in contested environments.”



With the successful completion of these demonstrations, the JDAM LR team is now focusing on the next phase of qualification, with emphasis on shipboard integration. The program remains committed to bringing this high-priority strike capability to the fleet to meet the evolving demands of modern naval warfare.