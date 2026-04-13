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    Navy conducts JDAM-LR tests [Image 1 of 2]

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    Navy conducts JDAM-LR tests

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    A Navy F/A-18 carries the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR) variant during a test event in early April off the coast of California (U.S. Navy photo/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9626017
    VIRIN: 260401-D-N2005-1893
    Resolution: 8005x5337
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 6

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    Navy conducts JDAM-LR tests
    Navy tests JDAM-LR

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New JDAM LR capability completes successful demonstration flights; milestone achievement for long-range naval strike

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    weapons
    JDAM
    Weapons Related News

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