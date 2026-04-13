A Navy F/A-18 carries the new Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range (LR) variant during a test event in early April off the coast of California (U.S. Navy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9626017
|VIRIN:
|260401-D-N2005-1893
|Resolution:
|8005x5337
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Navy conducts JDAM-LR tests [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New JDAM LR capability completes successful demonstration flights; milestone achievement for long-range naval strike
No keywords found.