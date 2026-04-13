U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Bilodeau, F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsman assigned to the 35th Fighter Generations Squadron, holds a system component regulator during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is defensive in nature, designed to prepare forces for combat and ensure they remain ready to “fight tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 04:16
|Photo ID:
|9625927
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-ER993-1182
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.