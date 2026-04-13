Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Bilodeau, F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsman assigned to the 35th Fighter Generations Squadron, holds a system component regulator during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is defensive in nature, designed to prepare forces for combat and ensure they remain ready to “fight tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)