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    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB [Image 9 of 9]

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    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Bilodeau, F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsman assigned to the 35th Fighter Generations Squadron, holds a system component regulator during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is defensive in nature, designed to prepare forces for combat and ensure they remain ready to “fight tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:16
    Photo ID: 9625927
    VIRIN: 260413-F-ER993-1182
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    icking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB

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    TAGS

    combined forces
    7 AF
    PACAF
    31 ATF
    Freedom Flag 26-1
    FF 26-1

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