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    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB [Image 8 of 9]

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    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Dunivan, standing, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Bilodeau, F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, conduct post-flight system maintenance during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is a joint and bilateral military exercise between U.S. and ROK armed forces that fosters trust, understanding and interoperability between allied forces through challenging, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:16
    Photo ID: 9625924
    VIRIN: 260413-F-ER993-1168
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    icking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB
    Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB

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    TAGS

    combined forces
    7 AF
    PACAF
    31 ATF
    Freedom Flag 26-1
    FF 26-1

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