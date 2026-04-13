Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Dunivan, standing, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Bilodeau, F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, conduct post-flight system maintenance during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is a joint and bilateral military exercise between U.S. and ROK armed forces that fosters trust, understanding and interoperability between allied forces through challenging, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)