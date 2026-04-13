Kicking off exercise FF 26-1 at Gwangju AB

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Dunivan, F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsman assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, gathers tools during post-flight system maintenance during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train on close air support, air interdiction, counter air, airborne alert missions, large force air drop and combat search and rescue, with success requiring coordination among air and ground units and joint training enhancing interoperability and strengthening both nations’ combat capabilities across various operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)