Hotel Company Receiving

A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Sierra Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, instructs new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 14, 2026. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 13:00
|Photo ID:
|9625260
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-JM917-2041
|Resolution:
|3649x5473
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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