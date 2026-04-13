Hotel Company Receiving

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A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, stands on the yellow footprints during receiving on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 14, 2026. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)