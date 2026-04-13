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    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 13 of 15]

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    Hotel Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jim Silva, a drill instructor with Sierra Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, instructs new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 14, 2026. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 13:00
    Photo ID: 9625255
    VIRIN: 260415-M-JM917-2044
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
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