Hotel Company Receiving

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Rct. Rudiz Rodriguez-Ortez, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, stages his bag during receiving on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 14, 2026. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)