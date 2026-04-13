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    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 6 of 15]

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    Hotel Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Rudiz Rodriguez-Ortez, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, stages his bag during receiving on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 14, 2026. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 13:00
    Photo ID: 9625244
    VIRIN: 260414-M-JM917-2064
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
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