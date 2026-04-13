U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Madison Kusano, assigned to the 523rd Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, transfers freshly mixed concrete during an Engineering Civic Action Program (ENCAP) project constructing a school in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 4, 2026.The project is a key humanitarian and civic assistance mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral training event that strengthens interoperability and enhances combined readiness. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)