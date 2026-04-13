U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

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Philippine Air Force members measure and align wooden formwork for a concrete foundation during an Engineering Civic Action Program project constructing a school in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 4, 2026. The alignment ensures accurate placement and structural integrity for the school’s foundation. The project is a key humanitarian and civic assistance mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral training event that strengthens interoperability and enhances combined readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)