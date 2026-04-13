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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026 [Image 11 of 16]

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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

    CASIGURAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Air Force members measure and align wooden formwork for a concrete foundation during an Engineering Civic Action Program project constructing a school in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 4, 2026. The alignment ensures accurate placement and structural integrity for the school’s foundation. The project is a key humanitarian and civic assistance mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral training event that strengthens interoperability and enhances combined readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 02:26
    Photo ID: 9624995
    VIRIN: 260403-A-YX677-1200
    Resolution: 7071x5464
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: CASIGURAN, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

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    Balikatan
    25ID
    130th EN BDE
    ENCAP (engineering civic action project)
    operation pathways

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