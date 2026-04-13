Philippine Air Force members measure and align wooden formwork for a concrete foundation during an Engineering Civic Action Program project constructing a school in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 4, 2026. The alignment ensures accurate placement and structural integrity for the school’s foundation. The project is a key humanitarian and civic assistance mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral training event that strengthens interoperability and enhances combined readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 02:26
|Photo ID:
|9624995
|VIRIN:
|260403-A-YX677-1200
|Resolution:
|7071x5464
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|CASIGURAN, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.