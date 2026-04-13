U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

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Philippine Air Force members operate a skid steer loader during site preparation for the ENCAP project constructing a school in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 4, 2026. Heavy equipment enables efficient movement of materials and supports ongoing foundation construction. The project is a key humanitarian and civic assistance mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral training event that strengthens interoperability and enhances combined readiness. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)