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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026 [Image 10 of 16]

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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

    CASIGURAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 523rd Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, alongside Philippine Air Force members, secure wooden formwork using a power drill during the ENCAP project constructing a school in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 4, 2026. The team fastens boards in place to maintain alignment and stability ahead of concrete placement. The project is a key humanitarian and civic assistance mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral training event that strengthens interoperability and enhances combined readiness Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 02:26
    Photo ID: 9624994
    VIRIN: 260403-A-YX677-1196
    Resolution: 7716x5464
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: CASIGURAN, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026
    U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

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    Balikatan
    25ID
    130th EN BDE
    ENCAP (engineering civic action project)
    operation pathways

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