U.S. and Philippine Forces Build School During Exercise Balikatan 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 523rd Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, alongside Philippine Air Force members, secure wooden formwork using a power drill during the ENCAP project constructing a school in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 4, 2026. The team fastens boards in place to maintain alignment and stability ahead of concrete placement. The project is a key humanitarian and civic assistance mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral training event that strengthens interoperability and enhances combined readiness Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)