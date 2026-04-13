Parris Island Service Company Field Meet

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U.S. Marines and civilians with Depot Clothing, Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, pose for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 10, 2026. The Depot Clothing Marines were the victors of a Service Company field meet that consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges designed to instill unit camaraderie and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)