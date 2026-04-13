U.S. Marines with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, hoist the Supply and Services Field Meet Champions trophy on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 10, 2026. Marines and civilians with Service Company spent the day competing as part of a field meet that consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges designed to instill unit camaraderie and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9624641
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-BL112-1420
|Resolution:
|2993x4764
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parris Island Service Company Field Meet [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.