U.S. Marines with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, race with ammo cans on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 10, 2026. The Marines were competing as part of a field meet that consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges designed to instill unit camaraderie and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9624639
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-BL112-1284
|Resolution:
|5144x3112
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parris Island Service Company Field Meet [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.