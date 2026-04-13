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    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet [Image 1 of 11]

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    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, pull a rope on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 10, 2026. The Marines were engaged in a tug of war as part of a field meet that consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges designed to instill unit camaraderie and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 19:23
    Photo ID: 9624632
    VIRIN: 260410-M-BL112-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Parris Island Service Company Field Meet [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet
    Parris Island Service Company Field Meet

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    USMC, Marines, MCRD PI, Parris Island, Field Meet, G4

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