(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Airman Jacob Treanor 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Col Steven Pagoaga assumes command of the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, Saturday, April 18, 2026 at Camp Williams. The 1-204th Infantry Regiment falls under the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade with elements based in Ogden, Logan, Tooele, and St. George. Infantrymen assigned to the unit are equipped with modern platforms, including Infantry Squad Vehicles and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to increase speed and mobility on the battlefield. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9624429
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-SJ720-1136
    Resolution: 4676x3741
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jacob Treanor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah National Guard welcomes New Infantry Unit
    Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit
    Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit
    Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit
    Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah welcomes first light infantry unit in over a century

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery