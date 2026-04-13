Utah welcomes first light infantry unit in over a century

Photo By Airman Jacob Treanor | Lt. Col Steven Pagoaga assumes command of the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, Saturday, April 18, 2026 at Camp Williams. The 1-204th Infantry Regiment falls under the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade with elements based in Ogden, Logan, Tooele, and St. George. Infantrymen assigned to the unit are equipped with modern platforms, including Infantry Squad Vehicles and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to increase speed and mobility on the battlefield. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Jacob Treanor | Lt. Col Steven Pagoaga assumes command of the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment,...... read more read more

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah – The Utah Army National Guard officially activated the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment during a ceremony held April 18, 2026, marking a historic milestone for the state and formally ushering in its first traditional light infantry battalion in more than a century. The activation represents a deliberate transformation of Utah’s force structure and the culmination of years of planning to restore an infantry capability to the state’s National Guard.

The ceremony, conducted at Tarbet Field, included the uncasing of the battalion colors and an assumption of command, symbolizing both the unit’s official establishment and the transfer of responsibility to its inaugural commander, Lt. Col. Steve Pagoaga.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the Adjutant General of Utah, said the battalion’s creation reflects both intent and investment at the highest levels of the Army.

“This battalion did not just happen by chance,” Boyack said. “This is a result of years of advocacy and collaboration coming together today.”

He added that Utah’s selection for the mission reflects the state’s performance and reputation.

“Utah was chosen for this mission for a reason—because of our reputation to recruit, retain, and excel at every mission we’ve been given,” he said.

“This is a new battalion, no culture and no reputation. You will build both,” Boyack said. “What you do will define this battalion for years to come.”

The activation represents the culmination of years of planning and effort by Utah National Guard leaders to bring an infantry capability to the state. The battalion, consisting of nearly 600 Soldiers across multiple locations, significantly enhances Utah’s ability to respond to both overseas combat missions and domestic emergencies.

“This marks a historic day in Utah—standing up and activating the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, the first of its kind in the state,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Mayes, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

The 1-204th Infantry Regiment falls under the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade with elements based in Ogden, Logan, Tooele, and St. George. Infantrymen assigned to the unit are equipped with modern platforms, including Infantry Squad Vehicles and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to increase speed and mobility on the battlefield.

Boyack emphasized the battalion’s role in future conflict and domestic response. “You are designed for that future warfare, not the past,” he said. “We’re building a force that is lighter, faster, and more lethal, able to move quickly, decide under pressure, and win on a changing battlefield.” “When our communities face crisis—man-made or natural—you will respond disciplined, capable, and ready,” Boyack added. “A force that the people of Utah can rely on.”

During the ceremony, leaders emphasized not only the operational importance of the unit, but also its impact on the force and the state.

“These Soldiers are going to have the chance to set the culture of a brand-new unit,” Mayes said. “You don’t get that very often in your career.”

In addition to senior leadership, junior enlisted Soldiers also reflected on the significance of the moment. Spc. Harrison Kent, a team leader in the new battalion, said the activation represents a rare opportunity in a Soldier’s career.

“This is something that’s pretty historic. Not many people can really say across their military careers that they’ve gotten the chance to do this,” Kent said.

Kent said the new unit offers both freedom and responsibility as it establishes its identity. “You get the opportunity to show up and try new things… you’re establishing the culture,” he said.

He added that the infantry remains a constant even as warfare evolves.

“The infantry is a special place… it’s always going to be there,” Kent said. In addition to its federal mission to deploy and fight the nation’s wars, the 1-204th brings expanded capabilities for in-state response, including wildfire support, disaster relief, and search-and-rescue operations.

“It brings innovation into the state and the capability of manpower and speed for any type of emergency response,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Garrett Whatcott, 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment.

The assumption of command formally placed the command team of Pagoaga and Whatcott at the helm of the newly formed unit, charging them with building readiness, cohesion, and a warfighting culture from the ground up. “I am deeply honored to serve as your inaugural battalion commander,” said Lt. Col. Steve Pagoaga. “Together, we will forge a unit ready for anything.”

Pagoaga said the battalion’s mission is grounded in lethality and discipline. “The infantry’s sacred mission is clear: close with the enemy by means of fire and maneuver to destroy or capture them,” he said. “We will train relentlessly, master the basics, and uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism.”

He added that the unit’s foundation will define its future legacy. “What you tolerate will become your standard,” Pagoaga said. “If you demand excellence, you’re going to build a unit worthy of the mission.”

The 1-204th is also part of the Army’s broader transformation initiative, placing it at the forefront of developing and refining modern light infantry tactics. Leaders noted that the unit will play a key role in shaping how the Army fights in future conflicts.

“This battalion is going to be on the cutting edge of formations, with some of the newest equipment and capabilities the Army has to offer,” Mayes said.

As he concluded his remarks, Boyack charged the Soldiers with building a lasting legacy. “You are the first. You are setting the bar by which all that follow will be judged,” he said. “Build something that the people of Utah will trust and that your enemies will fear.”

With the official activation complete, the 1-204th Infantry Regiment now begins the next phase—building combat power, training for future missions, and establishing a legacy for generations of Utah Soldiers to come.