Soldiers assigned to the 23rd Army Band perform on Camp Williams during the activation ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, April 18, 2026. The 1-204th Infantry Regiment falls under the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade with elements based in Ogden, Logan, Tooele, and St. George. Infantrymen assigned to the unit are equipped with modern platforms, including Infantry Squad Vehicles and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to increase speed and mobility on the battlefield. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9624420
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-SJ720-1060
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard welcomes New Infantry Unit [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jacob Treanor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Utah welcomes first light infantry unit in over a century
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