Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit

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Soldiers assigned to the 23rd Army Band perform on Camp Williams during the activation ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, April 18, 2026. The 1-204th Infantry Regiment falls under the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade with elements based in Ogden, Logan, Tooele, and St. George. Infantrymen assigned to the unit are equipped with modern platforms, including Infantry Squad Vehicles and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to increase speed and mobility on the battlefield. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)