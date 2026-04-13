A U.S. Army noncommissioned officer signals instructions while Soldiers conduct a layout inspection of field gear during training on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. This process reinforces discipline and ensures equipment is mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9624290
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-IK168-3490
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.