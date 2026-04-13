21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

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A U.S. Army noncommissioned officer signals instructions while Soldiers conduct a layout inspection of field gear during training on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. This process reinforces discipline and ensures equipment is mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)