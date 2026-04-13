21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers prepare their gear for inspection during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. Inspection during this event showcases the Soldiers’ adherence to standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)