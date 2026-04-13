U.S. Army Soldiers prepare their gear for inspection during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. Inspection during this event showcases the Soldiers’ adherence to standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9624275
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-IK168-9283
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|648.89 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.