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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5]

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers prepare their gear for inspection during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. Inspection during this event showcases the Soldiers’ adherence to standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 14:05
    Photo ID: 9624275
    VIRIN: 260417-A-IK168-9283
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 648.89 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

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