21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

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U.S. Soldiers wait while conducting a layout inspection of individual field gear during training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, 18 April 2026. The layout ensures accountability, serviceability and readiness of equipment prior to mission execution. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc Kaiden Silversmith)