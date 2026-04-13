U.S. Soldiers wait while conducting a layout inspection of individual field gear during training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, 18 April 2026. The layout ensures accountability, serviceability and readiness of equipment prior to mission execution. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc Kaiden Silversmith)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9624281
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-IK168-5071
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|782.49 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.