U.S. Soldiers spread out and inspect their field gear during a layout as a noncommissioned officer checks items off a list during training at a military installation on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. The inspection reinforces accountability and ensures equipment is mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9624286
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-IK168-4936
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|706.14 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.