21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

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U.S. Soldiers spread out and inspect their field gear during a layout as a noncommissioned officer checks items off a list during training at a military installation on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. The inspection reinforces accountability and ensures equipment is mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)