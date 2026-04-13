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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 5]

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers spread out and inspect their field gear during a layout as a noncommissioned officer checks items off a list during training at a military installation on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 18, 2026. The inspection reinforces accountability and ensures equipment is mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 14:05
    Photo ID: 9624286
    VIRIN: 260417-A-IK168-4936
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 706.14 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition

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