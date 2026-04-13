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    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship [Image 10 of 16]

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    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship

    BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Beaverton Mayor Lacey (right) addresses attendees at the Parole in Place Ceremony for the family of Army Specialist Daniel Lopez Hernandez at Beaverton City Hall in Beaverton, Oregon, on April 16, 2026. The federal program allows service members to petition for family members, including parents, dependents, or spouses, who lack legal status in the United States. Spc. Hernandez is a 13 Bravo, a Cannon Crewmember with the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, and attends Portland State University. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 01:32
    Photo ID: 9623854
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-CH590-1232
    Resolution: 6160x4047
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: BEAVERTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
    Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship

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    Army Recruiting
    2-218 Field Artillery
    Parole in Place
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative

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