Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship

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Oregon Army National Guard Specialist Daniel Lopez Hernandez presents flowers to his mother and sisters at the Parole in Place Ceremony held at the Beaverton City Hall in Beaverton, Oregon, on April 16, 2026. The federal program allows service members to petition for family members, including parents, dependents, or spouses, who lack legal status in the United States. Spc. Hernandez is a 13 Bravo, a Cannon Crewmember with the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, and attends Portland State University. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)