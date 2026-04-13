Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship

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Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Duane Reno sings the National Anthem at the start of the Parole in Place Ceremony for the family of Army Specialist Daniel Lopez Hernandez at Beaverton City Hall in Beaverton, Oregon, on April 16, 2026. The federal program is available to service members to petition family members, whether parents, dependents, or spouses, who do not have legal status in the United States. Spc. Hernandez is a 13 Bravo, a Cannon Crewmember with the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, and attends Portland State University. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)