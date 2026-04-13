Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship

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Oregon National Guard Spc. Daniel Lopez Hernandez (left) stands at attention while Ms. Chely Castillo, an Immigration Administrator (center), addresses those in attendance for the Parole in Place Ceremony for the family of Army Specialist Daniel Lopez Hernandez at Beaverton City Hall in Beaverton, Oregon, on April 16, 2026. The federal program allows service members to petition for family members, including parents, dependents, or spouses, who lack legal status in the United States. Spc. Hernandez is a 13 Bravo, a Cannon Crewmember with the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, and attends Portland State University. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)