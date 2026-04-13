Oregon National Guard Spc. Daniel Lopez Hernandez (left) stands at attention while Ms. Chely Castillo, an Immigration Administrator (center), addresses those in attendance for the Parole in Place Ceremony for the family of Army Specialist Daniel Lopez Hernandez at Beaverton City Hall in Beaverton, Oregon, on April 16, 2026. The federal program allows service members to petition for family members, including parents, dependents, or spouses, who lack legal status in the United States. Spc. Hernandez is a 13 Bravo, a Cannon Crewmember with the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, and attends Portland State University. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 01:32
|Photo ID:
|9623852
|VIRIN:
|260416-Z-CH590-1217
|Resolution:
|5857x3905
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|BEAVERTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parole in Place assists Oregon military families on their path to citizenship [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Parole in Place supports Oregon military families on their path to citizenship
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