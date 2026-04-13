Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages

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Guam National Guardsmen switch shifts during traffic control operations in Dededo, Guam, April 18, 2026. Guam National Guardsmen, alongside local law enforcement authorities and first responders, set up traffic control points at various locations experiencing power outages due to damages from Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)