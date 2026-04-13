(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages

    GUAM

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Guam National Guard

    Guam National Guardsman Spc. Rachel Nayor, recruiting assistant, Guam Army National Guard, poses in front of an intersection in Dededo, Guam Guam National Guardsmen, alongside local law enforcement authorities and first responders, set up traffic control points at various locations experiencing power outages due to damages from Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 00:29
    Photo ID: 9623847
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-NN671-1085
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages
    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages
    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages
    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages
    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages
    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam National Guard
    DisasterResponse
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    Typhoon Sinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery