Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages

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Guam National Guardsman Spc. Rachel Nayor, recruiting assistant, Guam Army National Guard, poses in front of an intersection in Dededo, Guam Guam National Guardsmen, alongside local law enforcement authorities and first responders, set up traffic control points at various locations experiencing power outages due to damages from Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)