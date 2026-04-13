Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages

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Guam National Guardsman Sgt. Matthew Diaz, admin assistant, Guam Army National Guard, directs traffic at an intersection in Tamuning, Guam, April 18, 2026. Guam National Guardsmen, alongside local law enforcement authorities and first responders, set up traffic control points at various locations experiencing power outages due to damages from Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)