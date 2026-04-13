Guam National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Gerard Paulino, recruiter, and Sgt. 1st Class John Penaflor, recruiting and retention section chief, Guam Army National Guard, direct traffic at an intersection in Dededo, Guam, April 18, 2026. Guam National Guardsmen, alongside local law enforcement authorities and first responders, set up traffic control points at various locations experiencing power outages due to damages from Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 00:29
|Photo ID:
|9623845
|VIRIN:
|260418-Z-NN671-1064
|Resolution:
|2942x1961
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.