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    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6]

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    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The 422nd TES ensures new hardware, software, and weapon systems are ready for combat before they reach frontline units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9623414
    VIRIN: 260408-F-MG832-1442
    Resolution: 4622x3081
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A Lightning II takeoffs at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

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