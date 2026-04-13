A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The 422nd TES ensures new hardware, software, and weapon systems are ready for combat before they reach frontline units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9623414
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-MG832-1442
|Resolution:
|4622x3081
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.