F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The Weapons School provides academic and advisory support to numerous units, enhancing air combat training for thousands of Airmen from the Air Force, Department of War and U.S. allied services each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)