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    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 5 of 6]

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    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The Weapons School provides academic and advisory support to numerous units, enhancing air combat training for thousands of Airmen from the Air Force, Department of War and U.S. allied services each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9623398
    VIRIN: 260408-F-MG832-1263
    Resolution: 5985x3990
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A Lightning II takeoffs at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

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    Nellis Air Force Base
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