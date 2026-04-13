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    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 3 of 6]

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    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The 6th WPS, assigned to the USAF Weapons School, specializes in advanced training for F-35A Lightning II pilots and instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9623379
    VIRIN: 260408-F-MG832-1119
    Resolution: 7617x5078
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A Lightning II takeoffs at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

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