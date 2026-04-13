F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron takes off for a mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8, 2026. The 65th AGRS provides advanced, fifth-generation adversary training for U.S. and allied aircrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)