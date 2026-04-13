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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 1 of 9]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman Anna Plummer 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Colton Howells, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. HSC 8, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Plummer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9622453
    VIRIN: 260416-N-HI774-1069
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anna Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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