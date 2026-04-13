USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, perform maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. HSC 8, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Plummer)