USS Theodore Roosevelt Training

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Ariel Pink, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Katrina Mastrolia, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), train in emergency lifesaving procedures in the hangar bay, April 16, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Plummer)