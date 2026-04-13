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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Training [Image 4 of 9]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman Anna Plummer 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Ariel Pink, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Katrina Mastrolia, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), train in emergency lifesaving procedures in the hangar bay, April 16, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Plummer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9622432
    VIRIN: 260416-N-HI774-1156
    Resolution: 4240x2827
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anna Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    CSG 9
    Pacific Fleet (3rd Fleet)

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