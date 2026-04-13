MOTMC Clap-In

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U.S. Air Force Airmen and community members hold purple pom-poms during a Clap-In at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 15, 2026. The event encouraged participation from across the installation while allowing flexibility in reporting times to support attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)