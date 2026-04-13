U.S. Air Force Airmen and community members hold purple pom-poms during a Clap-In at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 15, 2026. The event encouraged participation from across the installation while allowing flexibility in reporting times to support attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9622113
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-QY777-1122
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|15.4 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOTMC Clap-In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.