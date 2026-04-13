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    MOTMC Clap-In [Image 4 of 5]

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    MOTMC Clap-In

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and community members hold purple pom-poms during a Clap-In at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 15, 2026. The event encouraged participation from across the installation while allowing flexibility in reporting times to support attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 11:24
    Photo ID: 9622113
    VIRIN: 260415-F-QY777-1122
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 15.4 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MOTMC Clap-In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Clap
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