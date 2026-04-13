MOTMC Clap-In

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U.S. Air Force Airmen and family members participate in a Clap-In at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 15, 2026. Students were welcomed with cheers and applause as they entered the building, reinforcing a supportive and connected school environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)