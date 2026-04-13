U.S. Air Force Airmen and family members participate in a Clap-In at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 15, 2026. Students were welcomed with cheers and applause as they entered the building, reinforcing a supportive and connected school environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9622108
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-QY777-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|18.36 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOTMC Clap-In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.