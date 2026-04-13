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    MOTMC Clap-In [Image 3 of 5]

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    MOTMC Clap-In

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen greet a student during a Clap-In at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 15, 2026. The interaction highlights the base’s effort to foster positive connections between service members and military-connected youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 11:24
    Photo ID: 9622109
    VIRIN: 260415-F-QY777-1100
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MOTMC Clap-In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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