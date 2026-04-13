MOTMC Clap-In

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A “Thank You for Serving MOMC” display recognizing the Month of the Military Child is displayed at Dover Air Force Base Middle School, Delaware, April 15, 2026. The display served as a visual reminder of the sacrifices made by military children and their families across Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)