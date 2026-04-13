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    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain [Image 4 of 5]

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    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark McGowan, 315th Airlift Wing structural maintenance journeyman, works on a static C-47 Skytrain at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 1, 2026. This C-47 was dedicated to JB CHS in 1982 and later painted in honor of the Chattanooga Choo Choo, a C-47 that served and was listed as missing during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9622089
    VIRIN: 260401-F-XB439-1268
    Resolution: 5074x3383
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Charleston Airmen Mainain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain

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    437th Airlift Wing
    315th Airlift Wing
    C-47 Skytrain
    Joint Base Charelston

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