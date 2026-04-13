Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick McClintock, 437th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. James Cromwell, 437th Airlift Wing command chief, pose for a photo in front of a static C-47 Skytrain with members of the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 1, 2026. The prestige and pride symbolized by this aircraft is present across today’s Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9622083
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-XB439-1136
|Resolution:
|5451x3634
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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