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    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain [Image 3 of 5]

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    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick McClintock, 437th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. James Cromwell, 437th Airlift Wing command chief, pose for a photo in front of a static C-47 Skytrain with members of the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 1, 2026. The prestige and pride symbolized by this aircraft is present across today’s Air Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9622083
    VIRIN: 260401-F-XB439-1136
    Resolution: 5451x3634
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Charleston Airmen Mainain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain
    Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain

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    437th Airlift Wing
    315th Airlift Wing
    C-47 Skytrain
    JBCHS

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