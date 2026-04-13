A static C-47 Skytrain undergoes maintenance done by the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 1, 2026. This C-47 was dedicated to JB CHS in 1982 and later painted in honor of the Chattanooga Choo Choo, a C-47 that served and was listed as missing during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9622079
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-XB439-1049
|Resolution:
|5399x3599
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Charleston Airmen Maintain C-47 Skytrain [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.