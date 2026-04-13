Team Charleston Airmen Mainain C-47 Skytrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing examine and conduct repairs on a static C-47 Skytrain at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 1, 2026. This C-47 was dedicated to JB CHS in 1982 and later painted in honor of the Chattanooga Choo Choo, a C-47 that served and was listed as missing during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)