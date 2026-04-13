The Color Run at Camp Darby

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Military and civilian community members at Camp Darby, along with their families, participate in a Color Run in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child. The event raises awareness about the Army’s SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) program, a proactive initiative to end sexual harassment and assault. During the run, participants are covered in colored powder at various points along the route, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere. Camp Darby, Italy, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)