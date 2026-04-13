The Color Run at Camp Darby

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Military and civilian community members at Camp Darby, along with their families, participate in a Color Run in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child. Center, Camp Darby U.S. Army Chaplain Maj. Daniel J. Roland explains the rules of the race. The event raises awareness about the Army’s SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) program, a proactive initiative to end sexual harassment and assault. During the run, participants are covered in colored powder at various points along the route, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere. Camp Darby, Italy, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)