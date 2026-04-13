Military and civilian community members at Camp Darby, along with their families, participate in a Color Run in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child. The event raises awareness about the Army’s SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) program, a proactive initiative to end sexual harassment and assault. During the run, participants are covered in colored powder at various points along the route, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere. Camp Darby, Italy, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 08:13
|Photo ID:
|9621648
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-II094-1136
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|PISA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Color Run at Camp Darby [Image 18 of 18], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.